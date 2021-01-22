UAE based airline offers tickets at 99 Dirhams

An airline company based in UAE has announced new discounts for passengers. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi has announced the new offers. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is offering reduced prices on tickets starting at Dh99 to 13 destinations from Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The newly formed national air carrier of Abu Dhabi has started its operation recently with a flight to Athens in Greece. The airline will operate services to Alexandria, Bucharest, Budapest, Yerevan, Athens, Larnaca and Odessa from Abu Dhabi and to Bucharest, Budapest and Sofia from Dubai.

The offer will continue until mid-February. The sale of the tickets has started. Tickets can be purchased from wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app