Vadodara school teacher sentenced to life term imprisonment for ‘violating’ minor student!!! Know more…

A Vadodara court on Thursday sentenced a school teacher to life imprisonment for violating a Class 12 student, who was a minor at the time of the incident in 2018. The teacher owned a tuition class in Vadodara, where the minor was his student. According to the case, the 16-year-old student accused the 38-year-old teacher of abusing and threatening her with videos of the act.

The girl, in her complaint, stated that the accused tempted her into believing that he would “leak” question papers of Class 12 exams to help her clear the board exams with flying colors so that she can join for medical courses. In return, he asked for sexual favors and raped the girl multiple times, the prosecution told the court during the trial.

The accused was charged under Indian Penal Code sections for rape, illegal confinement, criminal intimidation, obscenity, outraging the modesty of women, and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as well as The Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The court observed, the act of the accused who was a teacher and a married man was inhuman.