197 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

197 new coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 366,185. This was announced by the Ministry of Health on Saturday. 203 new recoveries were also reported in the country. Thus the total number of recoveries has surged to 357,728.

4 new deaths were also reported. Thus the death toll has reached at 6350.

Also Read: 439 recoveries reported in Kuwait

Saudi Arabia has been pushing forward with its vaccination campaign that was divided into different phases. The elderly, people with pre-existing medical conditions, and frontline workers are prioritized. Health authorities first approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and on Tuesday issued approval for vaccines made by AstraZeneca and Moderna.