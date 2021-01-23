DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKeralaLatest NewsIndiaNEWSSpecial

A rare photo of a bird being trapped in a spider web is going viral.

Jan 23, 2021, 12:00 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Spider can trap even small birds in their nets. It is very rare for a bird to be trapped in a spider web. The camera captured such a rare sight near the Uluppuni Waterfall near Vagamon. Photographer Nishant Neelai captured the picture of a small sparrow was trapped in the web of a giant female spider.

According to the Pune Zoological Survey of India scientist and renowned ornithologist, a local forester said that a bird was trapped in a spider web at the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary ten years ago. However, this is the first time that a Brown Breasted Flycatcher has been caught in the net of a giant wood spider (Nephila pilipes).

