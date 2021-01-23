Akshay Kumar announces the release date of ‘ Bachchan Pandey’

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has announced the release date of his upcoming film ‘Bachchan Pandey’.
Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that the film is slated to release on January 26, 2022. “His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January 2022!”, tweeted Akshay Kumar.
The film is directed by Farhad Samj. Akshay’s character in Bachchan Pandey is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti Sanon essays the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director. The film also has Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.
His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022! #SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @kritisanon @Asli_Jacqueline @ArshadWarsi @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/ZFiPPJax7R
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 23, 2021
New year, old associations…begun shooting for #BachchanPandey, my 10th film with #SajidNadiadwala, and hopefully many more. Need your best wishes and do tell me your thoughts on the look.@farhad_samji @kritisanon @Asli_Jacqueline @ArshadWarsi @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/X6OcikQ80x
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 7, 2021
Bachchan Pandey is Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala’s 10th film together.
