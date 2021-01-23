Akshay Kumar announces the release date of ‘ Bachchan Pandey’

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has announced the release date of his upcoming film ‘Bachchan Pandey’.

Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that the film is slated to release on January 26, 2022. “His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January 2022!”, tweeted Akshay Kumar.

The film is directed by Farhad Samj. Akshay’s character in Bachchan Pandey is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti Sanon essays the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director. The film also has Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.

Bachchan Pandey is Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala’s 10th film together.