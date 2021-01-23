Covid-19 Updates: 439 recoveries reported in Kuwait

The Ministry of Health in Kuwait has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry, 534 new coronavirus infections along with 439 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported. Thus the total coronavirus infection has surged to 160,901.

The death toll is firm at 952. The Total number of recovered people rised to 153,746. 8,978 new Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours. At present there are 6,203 active cases in the country. In this 50 are in critical care units.