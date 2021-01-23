Google warns of discontinuation of service in Australia

SYDNEY: Google has warned that it will shut down its search engine in Australia if the government moves to legislate the country’s media companies to pay for sharing content on Google. The law requires large tech companies, including Facebook and Google, to share royalties on news and content with media companies and broadcasters. Mel Silva, Google’s Australia and New Zealand regional managing director, told the Senate on Friday that the move was “financially damaging and difficult to implement”. They were summoned to the Senate to respond.

Silva said some services would be suspended if the government tightened its grip. But Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said he will not give in to the threat and will go ahead with the law. ‘We make the law on what you can do in Australia. Parliament and the government made the move. That’s the way things are in Australia,” he said. Senators also came out against Google’s warning. They accused Google of trying to intimidate Australia.