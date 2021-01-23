Gulf country announces new decision regarding visa renewal

A gulf country announced new decision regarding visit visa renewal. Bahrain has announced the new decision. Bahrain has decided to halt the automatic and free renewal of visit visas.

The Bahraini Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) has announced that the automatic and free renewal of the visit visas was stopped starting from January 22. The NPRA also announced that the fees earlier set for extending all types of visas are to be re-introduced.

Visitors can apply for extending the validity of all types of visitors via the government portal www.bahrain.bh or by visiting one of its services . Bahrain has extended the validity of all types of visit visas for free in last April.