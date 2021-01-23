Long queues at covid test centers in China.

Beijing began mass COVID-19 testing in some areas on Friday and Shanghai was testing all hospital staff as China battles its worst outbreak of the disease since March, with families fretting over Lunar New Year reunion plans amid new curbs.

Long queues appeared in some districts in Beijing, where mass testing was launched following several continuous days of new cases. City officials said there were some slips in epidemic control in some rural areas, with poor adherence to rules on wearing masks, social distancing, and temperature checks. A queue more than 200 meters long formed up outside Dengshikou Elementary School, a testing point near the city center.

Mainland China reported a small decline in new daily COVID-19 cases on Friday reducing to 103 from 144 infections a day earlier. Of the new cases, 94 were local transmissions.

