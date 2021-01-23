Ministry of Education in UAE announces important decision

The Ministry of Education in UAE has announced an important decision. The Ministry announced that all teachers and education staff at UAE public schools must take a Covid-19 PCR test every 14 days. Only fully vaccinated employees of the ministry are exempted from the requirement.

The employees and teachers will need to take the tests at their own expense. Those who are not medically eligible to take the vaccine will still need to take the PCR test every 14 days, but the cost will be footed by the ministry.

Also Read; Country bans non-essential travel until March

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources had announced that all employees of the UAE’s ministries and federal government departments must undergo a PCR test for Covid-19 every seven days. Following the announcement, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain authorities issued similar directives.

.