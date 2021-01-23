Mood of the Nation poll: UP CM Yogi Adityanath elected as “India’s best CM”

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been elected as “India’s best Chief Minister” for the third time. Yogi Adityanath has been selected as the best Chief Minister in the India Today-Karvy’s Mood of the Nation survey whose findings were made public on 21 January. ‘Love Jihad’, Hathras gang rape and murder case handling efficiency increased the popularity of the Yogi.

What keeps Adityanath as the best Chief Minister is that he understands and cares for the sentiments of the majority of the people. Fifty-four percent of those surveyed support Yogi Adityanath’s anti-conversion ordinance. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came in second with 14 percent of the total votes. Mamata Banerjee came in third. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar came in fourth with 6 percent votes. Jagan Mohan Reddy is in the fifth position.