New strict Covid-19 safety measures announced in Dubai

Jan 23, 2021, 05:22 pm IST

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has introduced new strict Covid-19 safety measures in the emirate.  As per the updated new measures, only first-degree relatives can attend weddings, social events and private parties. The maximum number of guests allowed has been capped at 10.

Also, the people allowed to to sit on one table at restaurants in Dubai has been reduced to 7 from 10. All tables must be set up three metres apart — up from the previous two metres. Only four patrons are allowed per table at cafes. The distance between tables has been increased to three metres.

Fitness centres and gyms in Dubai will need to increase the physical distancing between the sports equipment and trainees from 2 to 3 metres. Also, the Dubai Tourism has suspended all the entertainment permits issued in the emirate. No entertainment activities will be allowed on board vessels or floating restaurants “until further notice”.

Earlier, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has  suspended all non-essential surgeries till February 19.
The decision applies to elective therapeutic surgeries that require deep sedation or general anesthesia. Elective surgeries that are medical emergencies are permitted.

