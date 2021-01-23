Six people killed in illegal coal mine disaster

At least six people lost their lives as a mechanical structure collapsed at an illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya.

“Altogether six persons were killed. While the workers were digging a hole in the mine the mechanical structure got dismantled following which they fell into a pit and died,” Deputy Commissioner E Kharmalki said.

Police has identified five of the deceased . Police have lodged a case against the employer and investigation is under way.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned coal mining in the state in 2014. NGT has imposed ban on illegal mining after considering the environmental consequences.