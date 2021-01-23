Strict precautionary measures; UAE suspends entertainments.

No recreational activities will be permitted onboard vessels or floating restaurants, according to an advisory announced by the Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA).

The stopping of these activities is in adhering with the suspension of all entertainment permits in the emirate on Thursday. The DMCA published a circular on Thursday briefly suspending entertainment activities onboard vessels and floating restaurants “until further notice”.

The authority remarked that the move is “in compliance with the updated government directions for precautions and preventive measures to counter Covid-19″.There will be an “emphasis on social distancing,” it stated, in a post published on its official Twitter handle. “DMCA will continuously monitor and evaluate the situation in coordination with the concerned authorities in the Dubai Government,” it added.