Terror hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir; Large cache of arms and ammunition seized

Security forces has busted a terror hideout in Jammu and Kashmir. The security personnel has also recovered a huge cache of arm and ammunition from the hideout.

A joint team of Border Security Force, Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police has carried out a raid in a forested area in Mandi in Poonch district to find terrorists. The raid was carried out after getting specific inputs about the presence of hideout.

One AK-47 rifle, three AK-magazines, 82 AK rounds, three Chinese pistols, five pistol magazines, 33 rounds of pistol ammunition, four hand grenades and one Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) were recovered during the joint operation.

Today, the BSF has also detected an underground tunnel along the International Border in Kathua.