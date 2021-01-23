UK variant of Covid may be more deadly- Boris Johnson

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that a new variant of the Kovid found in the UK could be more deadly. He said there was prima facie evidence that the genetically modified virus could be more deadly. In addition to spreading faster, Boris Johnson said there was evidence that the variant virus was associated with a higher mortality rate. However, he added that there was still uncertainty over the death toll.

Scientist Patrick Valens says the mutated coronavirus can be 30 to 40 percent fatal in some ages. However, he added that more studies are needed in this regard. Boris Johnson has blamed the virus on a worsening situation in Britain. With 1401 deaths reported on Friday, the total death toll in the country has risen to 95,981. Covid deaths have risen 16 percent in the past week. The number of hospital admissions has more than doubled since April when Covid was worst affected.