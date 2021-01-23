“We don’t want to be accused of having relaxed too soon.” says the German minister. Know more!!

Germany’s coronavirus infection numbers are reassuring but remain too high, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday, dismaying expectations that constraints to control the spread of the virus could be raised.

Spahn told a news conference that new, more transmissible variants of the virus made it impossible to reduce case numbers further. “It’s like an antibiotic: if you stop too early, stop too soon, resistance can develop,” he said. “We don’t want to be accused of having relaxed too soon.”

Germany, in lockdown since early November, recorded over 800 deaths and almost 18,000 new infections on Friday. The 7-day number fell to 115 cases per 100,000, its lowest since Nov. 1. Even though the situation is better, the authorities believe that they are still a long way from a situation where they can speak of an easing of the situation.