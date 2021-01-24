32 students receive the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar… Read more!!!

New Delhi: The Prime Minister has announced the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. 32 students from across the country were recognized for the award. Hridaya R Krishnan from Kerala received the award.

The Prime Minister will address the award winners via video conferencing tomorrow at 12 noon. The Union Minister for Women and Child Development will also attend the function. The award is given to children who have innovative ideas, scholarly achievements, outstanding talents and achievements in the fields of sports, art, culture, social service and bravery.