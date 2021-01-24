DH Latest NewsDelhiLatest News

Air Customs seized heroin worth Rs. 68 crore at airport: 2 arrested

Jan 24, 2021, 06:06 pm IST

The Air Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in  New Delhi  has seized heroin worth Rs. 68 crore  from two passengers. The Air Customs officials has seized the narcotic  drug from two Ugandan nationals. They came to New Delhi from Entebebe via Doha.

The officials has intercepted the African nationals and recovered 51 pouches containing 9.8 kgs of the narcotic drug.  Passengers has been arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“When this material was subjected to diagnostic test, prima facie it appears to contain commercial quantity of heroin, valued at Rs 68 crore,” a statement issued by the Air Customs said.

Tags
Jan 24, 2021, 06:06 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button