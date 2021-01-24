‘Coronavirus cases crosses 1 lakh’: Ernakulam district administration calls for strict adherence to safety measures

The Ernakulam district administration and health officials has urged all people to follow the Covid-19 protocols as the number of coronavirus cases is increasing in the district. The total infection tally has crossed 1 lakh in last Friday. As per the data released by the authorities, Since January 1, Ernakulam has reported 17,146 Covid cases. This accounts for 14% of the total caseload in Kerala.

In the last two weeks, 11528 new cases were reported in the district. Five times, the daily numbers crossed the 1,000 mark. As per the health authority officials the New Year celebrations and the recently held local body elections are the cause for the hike in the number of infections.

“Ernakulam being the commercial capital of the state, Movement of people is more here and so is violation of protocol. People with symptoms are going to nearby stores and buying essentials… This has to stop. Vaccination is not the end to Covid, it is just a preventive step,” a senior health official said to media.

To contain the spread of infection, the district authority has appointed sectoral magistrates to find out and take action against violators. The district administration has also increased number of Covid-19 tests, keeping ready the CFLTCs and the hospitals identified for treating patients.

“As of now, there is no panic situation in the district. As a result of the increased tests, the cases being reported are also high. On a daily basis, 7,000-8,500 tests are being carried out and we are trying to scale it up as well,” said District Collector S Suhas.