Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech is safe, according to a Lancet study….

New Delhi: Covaxin is effective in neutralizing antibody reactions against corona virus, according to a Lancet article. The Lancet is the world’s oldest, most authoritative, and well-known medical journal.

Bharat Biotech uses Covaxin to enhance the immune response of the vaccine. Bharat Biotech had submitted the details of the first and second phase studies to Lancet. Covaxin are also said to be effective in inducing T-cell reactions. T-cells are the second layer of the body that fights infection. Two doses of the vaccine and placebo were given at intervals of 14 days in the first trial. The interim analysis was performed 42 days after the first dose.

The method of dosing was then repeated 28 days between two injections. Only one of the participants developed a minor problem five days after the first injection. But the Lancet report says it was later discovered that it was not even slightly related to the vaccine. After the second dose, 82-92 percent of the participants were found to have effective antibodies against the coronavirus.

Phase II trials have also shown that locally produced Covaxin have the ability to build up a strong defense against Covid 19 through antibodies and T-cells.