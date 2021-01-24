Covid-19: Maintain six weeks gap between doses says French health body.

The UK and France are planning to maintain a longer gap between the two doses of the coronavirus vaccine so as to make it available to a larger number of people. France’s leading health advisory body on Saturday suggested doubling the time between people being given the first and second vaccinations to six weeks from three in order to enhance the number getting vaccinated.

The gap between the first and second doses in France is currently three weeks for people in retirement homes, who are given priority, and four weeks for others such as health workers.

The Haute Autorite de Sante said increasing the gap between the two doses of vaccinations of the Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna vaccines would provide the treatment of at least 700,000 more people in the first month. So far almost 5.5 million people have got a shot of either a vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech or one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.