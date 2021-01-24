Covid19; Britain considers tightening travel restrictions

British ministers will discuss on Monday, to toughen travel restrictions. Also, that people arriving in the country could be required to quarantine in hotels.

Britain’s prevailing restrictions ban most international travel while new rules proposed earlier in January require a negative coronavirus test for most people arriving, as well as a period of quarantine. The government is considering making it compulsory for passengers to undergo that 10-day quarantine period in a hotel for which they would have to pay, as a way to fulfill the quarantine rules.

Stricter border rules would be a further setback for the aviation and travel sectors which are already under great financial pressure from close to a year of COVID-19 restrictions and minimal revenues.