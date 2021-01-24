Dubai police chief reveals the cause behind new Covid-19 cases

Dubai police has pointed out that the private parties, events and meetings were the cause behind the rise of coronavirus infection in UAE . This was said by Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Lieutenant-General the commander-in-chief of Dubai Police. He also said that as people were not strictly following the Covid-19 protocols like maintaining social distancing and wearing masks in these private functions and this has caused the rise in the infections.

Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri has aid that the organizer of the event must ensured that all people participating the event have undergone PCR tests. Also they should make it sure that the venue has enough space to maintain social distancing.

Earlier, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai has issued new updated guidelines. As per the new guidelines, only 10 people were allowed to attend a wedding, social event, private party in a hotel or at home. The new restrictions will come into effect from January 27.