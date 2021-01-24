” Due to the appeasement policy, the secular mafia today is afraid of even hearing the name of Lord Ram”: VHP

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has came down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee. VHP criticized Mamata Banerjee for walking out of a programme held for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, after ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans were raised prior to her speech.

“The Ram Bhakts who were listening to Mamata didi were actually insulted. The entire country and the state of Bengal has by Mamata Banerjee’s words. When the audience raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, she should have joined them. Why was she hesitant to raise slogans of Lord Ram in the land of the deity himself?” said VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal.

“Mamata Banerjee was invited to the program with due respect and was asked to address the event. Prime Minister was also present there. She should feel the sentiment of the people. If the religious chants were raised by people of another community, would she have reacted in the same way? Unfortunately, due to the appeasement policy, the secular mafia today is afraid of even hearing the name of Lord Ram,” Bansal added.