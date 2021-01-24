Kerala Medical college doctors to hold strikes.

The KGMCTA state committee at Thiruvananthapuram has decided to hold various strikes to protest against the non-payment of salary arrears from 2016 onwards. On Monday, a protest will be held in front of all medical colleges and the DME office at 11 am.

The dharna will be conducted such that patient care and classes at the medical colleges will not be disrupted. The strike will be held in all medical colleges from 8 am to 11 am on the 29th.

But OPs, surgeries, and teaching will not be conducted during the strike. But the covid treatment, emergency services, emergency surgeries, ICU, labor room, emergency department, and ward services from the strike.