Missing man survives 18 days on dam water, mushrooms

A man has been found ‘safe’ after surviving on mushrooms and dam water almost three weeks since he was gone missing. An Australian man named Robert Weber aged 58 has survived in bushes on dam water and mushrooms.

He was last seen on January 6. He has gone to central Queensland from a hotel in Kilkivan in Brisbane with his dog. The authorities had started a hunt for him after his car was found bogged last Sunday. The police has stopped the hunt on last Thursday. But he was found about 9am on Sunday morning near a dam by a local property owner.

“He remained at his car with his dog for three days before running out of water. He left on foot and became lost and remained at a dam where he survived by sleeping on the ground, drinking dam water and eating mushrooms,” a police statement said.