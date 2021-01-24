‘Nation -Alert’ ; Traitors in the guise of peasants, Attempt to create riots in India

Farmers are opposing the new agricultural rules of the central government. Eleven rounds of talks failed. After that, they are planning to hold a tractor rally on Republic Day. But there are reports that traitors in the guise of farmers are involved in the strike and are planning major attacks. For months, the protests raged away in Punjab, out of sight of the capital. Now, farmers have moved to Delhi, necessitating the Centre’s attention. While the most obvious face of the protests is Sikh farmers from Punjab, they have been joined by farmers’ unions from different states. Several groups of farmers from Punjab and Haryana initiated out on Saturday in their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles to take part in the proposed tractor parade on January 26 in Delhi.

Tractors carried the flags of the unions, some wore the tricolor, and also banners with slogans of ‘Kisan Ekta Zindabad’, ‘No Farmer, No Food’ and ‘Kaale Kanoon Radd Karo’.Farmer unions opposing the Centre’s three farm laws had said they would move ahead with their tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day. Farmer leaders said that the tractor parade would be nonviolent.

After the first reaction to the farmers’ protest, the government delivered a different language. For a while, it tried to assert they were misguided by complete political interests. But then it softened even more. While the rumor mills on social media are left to keep working, the Centre has called farmers for discussions and is open to mediation on-farm laws. Farmers, for their part, have announced a nationwide strike and necessitated a special gathering of Parliament to repeal the laws. The Hindustan Times has released images of the transformation in an arrangement for the tractor attack. The country is peering into the struggle with the release of pictures of a tractor being transformed into a rocket launcher and planning for an attack.