London: In addition to the Super Spread Covid, the scientific community has discovered another new and terrifying virus that has frightened mankind. The deadliest version of Covid has been discovered in Britain. The Kent variant, which carries death threats to mankind, has just been discovered in the UK. Scientists are 50 percent sure that Kent is a better messenger of death than any other version of Covid.

Yesterday, the government released a statement on the formation of the deadly Kent variant. Evidence that the Kent variant may increase mortality remains thin, but scientists say it has a 50 percent chance of death.