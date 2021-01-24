The Central Government will give special points for those violating traffic rules…. Read more!!!

Mumbai: The Central government is all set to give special points for traffic offenders. The government is planning to impose more fines to make vehicles travel safer. The IRDA has published the report of the working committee appointed to study the matter for public comment.

Points for violating the law include 100 for drunk driving, 90 for dangerous driving, 90 for disobeying police, 80 for speeding and 70 for driving without insurance and a license. The committee recommended that the premium be determined on the basis of the severity of the traffic offenses committed by the vehicle owner.

The owner will be held responsible even if the driver violates the law. The IRDA has directed the insurance companies to facilitate the inspection of the vehicle for past traffic offenses when approaching the general insurance companies for taking or renewing the vehicle insurance. The changes will initially be implemented on a trial basis in Delhi.