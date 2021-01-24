The total number of covid victims in the world has reached ten crore….

The number of covid victims in the world has surpassed 9.9 crore. At present, the official estimate is that 99,213,725 people are affected by the disease. Of the 2,127,032 people who succumbed to the virus, 71,247,618 were cured. In the last 24 hours, 491,101 people have contracted the disease and 12,106 have died.

18 countries have more than 10 million victims of COVD. At present, there are 25,838,662 people in the treatment of covid infections. Of these, 111,204 were found to be in critical condition.