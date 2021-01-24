This goes against the spirit of federalism”: Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has made it clear that rejecting every move of union government by the state is government is against federalism. The West Bengal Governor said this supporting the union government’s decision to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary as “Parakram Diwas”.

“Parakram signifies valour which sums up the spirit of the Indian National Army founded by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and his tireless effort to unite Indians. I think the word “Parakram Diwas” has been arrived at after deliberations and it aptly sums up his valour to unite Indians against the British rule,” Jagdeep Dhankhar said.

“It does not augur well to disagree with each move of the Centre. This goes against the spirit of federalism”, he added.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has criticized the union government for its decision to observe January 23 as “Parakram Diwas” and said the Narendra Modi government did not consult with her before announcing it.