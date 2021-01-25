Air Asia launches new flight service

Air Asia has launched a new flight service. The budget air carrier has launched a new domestic flight service from Sunday. AirAsia India started domestic flight service between Bhubaneswar and Pune.

The flight service wasa flagged off by Commerce and Transport Minister in Odisha Padmanabha Beher at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar.

Also Read; Air Arabia launches new flight service

The flight will operate every day except Saturday. Air Asia flight will depart from Bhubaneswar at 1.50 p.m. and arrive in Pune at 3.55 p.m. The return flight will commence from Pune at 4.35 p.m. and reach Bhubaneswar at 6.40 p.m., said sources.