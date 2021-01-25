Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate improves in India

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has improved in India. The recovery rate improved to 96.83% in the country. The fatality rate is firm at 1.44%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

13,203 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the total number of confirmed cases has surged to 1,06,67,736. Till now 1,03,30,084 had recovered from the infection. 131 new deaths were also reported. The death toll climbed to 1,53,470.

At present there are 1,84,182 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country. This comprises 1.73%t of the total caseload. According to the ICMR, a total of 18,78,02,827 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 18th January.