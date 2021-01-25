Covid19; Turkey suspends flights from Brazil.

A notification from Turkey says it has temporarily suspended flights from Brazil because of a rise in the number of cases of more dangerous variants of the coronavirus. It was notified by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, on Friday through Twitter.

Flights to Turkey from Britain, Denmark, and South Africa were earlier restricted because of new strains that first emerged in Britain and South Africa. This measure has been taken amidst a nationwide inoculation campaign using a vaccine developed by China”s Sinovac at Ankara, the capital city. According to Health Ministry data from Friday, more than 1.2 million people have since been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Turkey has reported more than 2.4 million infections and nearly 25,000 deaths since March.