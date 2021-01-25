Fake employment offers; Qatar Airways cautions prospective job seekers.

Qatar Airways cautioned prospective job seekers against fake employment offers, in their Tweet. Prospective employees are being targeted with fraudulent employment emails/advertisements, that appear to be from Qatar Airways or Qatar Airways Group subsidiaries. These are being sent by illegal employment companies requesting personal information and in some cases money to advance with a job offer.

“All emails relating to employment opportunities will only be sent from a verified Qatar Airways email address (@qatarairways.com.qa or @.<>.qatarairways.com), and all job postings are only available on the Qatar Airways official website and official social media channels. Qatar Airways does not request payment from candidates during the recruitment process‘. The airlines notified. All emails should be checked for the eir authenticity and cross-verified. They added.

And they requested you to bring it to their notice if you suspect that you are being scammed, on [email protected] official vacancies can be seen at https://careers.qatarairways.com.