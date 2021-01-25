Forex Market: Indian Rupee gains against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee gained against the US dollar in the early hours of trading in forex market. As per the market experts, the positive opening of Indian share market and the weakening of US dollar has supported the upward rally of Indian rupee

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 72.95 against the US dollar. Later it gained momentum and reached at 72.93 against the US dollar higher by 4 paise. On Friday, the rupee had settled at 72.97 against the American currency.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.13 per cent to 90.12.