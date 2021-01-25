Friendly banter; Duo fall off the roof, die in Delhi

In a strange incident that took place in New Delhi, two friends, Shafiq and Shakeel, who were having a random chat while having lunch on the roof of a readymade garments factory they were working in, fell to their death on Sunday.

The event took place in Delhi’s Geeta Colony, where the readymade garments factory is located. The two were reportedly cracking jokes and tickling each other when they lost their balance and fell down. They were rushed to the hospital immediately, but could not be saved.

According to the police, the duo, who lived with their families in the Zafarabad area, were neighbors. The roof did not have any safety railing or fencing, said the police. The roof of the factory has a door only for the stairs and there is no border wall. The police have filed a case and started an investigation.