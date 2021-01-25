If you wish to win a Royal Enfield Bullet, all you need to do is finish a 4kg non-veg thali in 1 hour!!!

A restaurant located in Pune has launched an unusual proposal to attract customers. While most of the eateries are yet to discover ideas and means to obtain a break-even point after experiencing huge failures due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Shivraj Hotel has opened a ‘Win a Bullet bike’ contest for those who endure to finish off a large Bullet Thali within 60 minutes. Each thali is rated at Rs 2500.

If you wish to get a Royal Enfield Bullet, all you want to do is consume a non-veg thali within 60 minutes. The victor will be granted the bike worth Rs 1.65 lakh. Atul Waikar, the proprietor of Shivraj Hotel situated in the Wadgaon Maval region, stated that he thought of starting the trial to attract customers to his eatery. To start with, Atul Waikar set five brand new Royal Enfield Bullets in the verandah of his eatery. Banners as well as the menu cards of the eatery demonstrated directions of the Bullet Thali contest.

The Bullet Thali is a non-veg platter that consists of around 12 types of dishes made with 4kgs of mutton and fried fish. 55 members get to work to prepare the thali that comprises dishes such as Fried Surmai, Pomfret Fried Fish, Chicken Tandoori, Dry Mutton, Grey Mutton, Chicken Masala, and Kolumbi (Prawn) Biryani.

Atul Waikar told that the reply towards the competition has been exceptional as people have been visiting his restaurant to try the thali and also compete in the contest. Social distancing measures are being observed as well, Waikar guaranteed. Shivraj Hotel sells around 65 thalis daily. Shivraj Hotel serves six types of large thalis – Special Ravan Thali, Bullet Thali, Malvani Fish Thali, Pahelwan Mutton Thali, Bakasur Chicken Thali, and Sarkar Mutton Thali.

Shivraj Hotel, inaugurated eight years ago, often offers unique proposals for customers. Atul Waikar, before, had prepared a competition that needed four people to consume the 8kg Ravan Thali within an hour. The winner was granted a cash prize of Rs 5000 and also, was urged to abstain from spending for the thali. Atul Waikar said that Somnath Pawar, a resident of the Solapur district of Maharashtra, accomplished to finish the Bullet Thali in less than one hour. He was presented with a Bullet.