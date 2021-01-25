King Salman bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia issued new royal decrees

King Salman bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia has issued new royal decrees. The Saudi Arabian king has relieved many ministers and officials in the country and also appointed new ones.

The Ministry of Housing in Saudi has been merged with Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs. The new ministry is named as Ministry of Municipal, Rural and Housing Affairs. Majid Abdullah Hamad Al Hugail has been appointed as the Minister of Municipal, Rural and Housing Affairs.

Dr. Fahad Abdullah Abdul Latif Al Mubarak has been relieved of his post as Minister of State. He has been appointed as the Governor of the Central Bank with the rank of minister, to replace Dr. Ahmed Abdul Karim Al Khulaifis. Dr. Ahmed Abdul Karim Al Khulaifi has been promoted to the rank of minister and appointed as Adviser at the Royal Court. Major General Sulaiman Abdul Aziz Al Yahya, Director General of Passports, has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.