Malfunction window; Railways ordered to pay Rs 8,000 compensation to passenger.

The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Thrissur has commanded the Railways to pay Rs 8,000 to a passenger who had protested about a malfunctioning window in his coach. Of the total compensation, Rs 5,000 is for the mental anguish suffered by the passenger, PO Sebastian, and the remaining is the cost of trial. Sebastian, a native of Puthur had traveled to Thiruvananthapuram from Thrissur in the Jan Shatabdi Express on June 29, 2013.

Mr. Sebastian said that it was raining heavily when the train left Thrissur but the sliding window of his coach was stuck soaking his clothes and luggage during the journey. Sebastian has claimed that he had requested the TTE to get the window repaired or shift him to a comfortable seat. He had claimed that even though the TTE agreed to help, nothing happened. He informed the station master at Thiruvananthapuram about his hardship during the journey. However, as he reportedly, did not receive a favorable response, Sebastian served the Railways a legal notice through Advocate V M Vinosh, demanding a compensation of Rs 50,000.

Sebastian said he had contracted health problems from exposure to severe weather. He reportedly provided a medical certificate for the treatment he endured after the journey. He also alleged to have experienced stress.