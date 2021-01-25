” Mamata Didi also has faith in Lord Ram”: Shive Sena leader supports Mamata Banerjee

As the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan controversy is heating in West Bengal, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has came forward supporting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Shiv Sena MP has said that even Mamata Banerjee has faith in Lord Ram and nobody should feel pain while chanting the slogan.

“Nobody should feel pained to say ”Jai Shri Ram” in the country. Nobody’s secularism will be under threat by saying Jai Shri Ram. We think Lord Ram is the pride of the country and support,” he said.

“Jai Shri Ram is not any political word. It is a matter of our faith, and I am sure that Mamata Didi also has faith in Lord Ram,” Raut added.

Mamata Banerjee on Saturday declined to speak at an official programme to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary in Kolkata after “Jai Shri Ram” slogans were raised from the audience in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.