‘Mann Ki Baat’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with nation on January 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the nation on January 31. Prime Minister will address the nation through his monthly radio programme – ‘Mann Ki Baat’. This is the 73rd episode of the monthly programme on All India Radio (AIR).

Prime Minister urged people to share inspiring anecdotes for the programme. Prime Minister said, he will be referring to some of them in the programme too.

People can share their views in the NaMo app or MyGov Open Forum. They can also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record their message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English. People can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give their suggestions to the Prime Minister till 28th of this month.