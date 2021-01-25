Mexican authorities find 19 shot and burnt bodies near Mexico-US border town.

Mexican officials state they have discovered 19 shot and burnt bodies near a town across the Rio Grande from Texas in an area that has witnessed fierce territorial conflicts between organized crime groups in recent years.

The Tamaulipas state prosecutor’s office stated late Saturday that the bodies were located along a dirt road outside Camargo after residents reported a burning vehicle. Authorities found two vehicles on fire, one containing four bodies and the other 15. All had been shot, but bullets were not seen at the site, probing the investigators to conclude they were killed elsewhere.

Camargo is a major smuggling conveyance point for drugs and migrants. Organized crime groups take control of ranges of the border because they make money out of everything that crosses the border. Camargo is near the edge of territory historically regulated by the Gulf cartel and in recent years a part of the Zetas known as the Northeast cartel has attempted to take over.