Postpone non-essential surgeries across the country; UAE orders.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in the UAE has declared a circular to private health facilities to postpone non-essential surgeries across the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The order is applicable to facilities in Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah.

Such health facilities are to postpone surgeries that demand general anesthesia and blood transfusion. They also need to hold cosmetic services such as hair removal, botox, fillers and facelift, and hair transplantation. According to a report, dental treatments and procedures for people bearing from respiratory symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, or cold are also advised to be rescheduled.

The circular also covered the directions to postpone the provision of five types of health services, including cupping and physiotherapy.