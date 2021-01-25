Release date of SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ announced

The makers of the multi-lingual film ‘RRR’ had announced the release date of the film. Director of the film SS Rajamouli has announced the release date of the much-hyped film through his social media handle.

” Witness the ustoppable force of fire and water on October 13,2021″, Rajamouli tweeted. The film will be released on October 13.

Jr.NTR and Ram Charan play the lead roles in the film directed by SS Rajamouli. RRR is a fictionalized film on the story of two freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The duo fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad.

The film made at a massive budget of Rs 450 crore, will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt , Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson. Produced by DVV Danayy.