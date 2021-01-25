DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

State government to provide mobile phones to all anganawadi workers

Jan 25, 2021, 12:15 pm IST

A state government has decided to give mobile phones to all anganawadi workers. Odisha state government has decided this. The decision was taken for or timely dissemination of information. This was announced by State Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu

The government has also decided that each anganawadi centre will be provided with a weighing machine to check the weight of children,

The state Women and Child Development has also released a communication package on the occasion of the National Girl Child Day. The package is aimed at intensifying actions in addressing various forms of discrimination and violence against women.

