UAE approves new Covid-19 tests

Jan 25, 2021, 08:34 am IST

New tests to detect Covid-19 has been approved in UAE. The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has  has approved three new Covid-19 diagnostic tests. These tests will be to be used in emergency departments and urgent care centres in Abu Dhabi. DHA said that these new tests were   faster than the current tests.

 

The new tests include:

> Antigen test: Nasal swab rapid viral detection test that provides results in 20 minutes

> RT-LAMP genetic test: Nasal swab test that provides results within one hour

> Saliva specimens: Can be used for Covid-19 diagnosis in children in healthcare settings if the collection of a nasal swab is not possible

