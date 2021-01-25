UAE approves new Covid-19 tests

New tests to detect Covid-19 has been approved in UAE. The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has has approved three new Covid-19 diagnostic tests. These tests will be to be used in emergency departments and urgent care centres in Abu Dhabi. DHA said that these new tests were faster than the current tests.

.@DoHSocial has approved 3 new Covid-19 diagnostic tests to be used in ER departments & urgent care centres in #AbuDhabi emirate. The new tests which are based on the latest global scientific developments, provide faster results & support physicians to provide better patient care pic.twitter.com/Mmq6hT0lIa — ???? ?????? ???????? (@admediaoffice) January 24, 2021

The new tests include:

> Antigen test: Nasal swab rapid viral detection test that provides results in 20 minutes

> RT-LAMP genetic test: Nasal swab test that provides results within one hour

> Saliva specimens: Can be used for Covid-19 diagnosis in children in healthcare settings if the collection of a nasal swab is not possible