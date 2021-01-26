Amit Shah’s intervention paid off; farmers returned after ending the protest

New Delhi: Farmers return to Delhi after ending tractor rally agitation. The agitation, which started at 7 am today and lasted for more than 10 hours, is now almost over. The farmers who unleashed violence say that they have come to give a strong message to the central government and that they have given it and will not back down from the strike.

The farmers made it clear that the strike would not end for any reason and would continue vigorously. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh took to Twitter to urge farmers to end their agitation and return. He said that the violence perpetrated by some during the agitation was unacceptable and could only tarnish the image of the peaceful agitating farmers.