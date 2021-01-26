Covid19; Spain hits new heights as spread hikes.

Spain reached a record 93,822 new coronavirus infections over the weekend, while the two-week average jumped to a new high of 885 cases per 100,000 people on Monday as regional officials struggled to ramp up restrictions. The affected now total 2,593,382, while the death toll risen by 767 to 56,208, health ministry data showed.

The authorities stressed that further measures would be needed for transmission to fall quickly and reduce pressure on intensive care units after weeks of continuous tightening have failed to check a wild third wave. Seemingly the highly contagious strain of the virus first detected in Britain was not accountable for the swell and only accounted for around 5% of current infections, although it could become the powerful variant by March.

With Spain’s 14-day frequency of the virus more than tripling from a month ago, regions have raced to control infections, although national law bars them from forcing the hardest constraints like home confinement.

The regions brought in a range of restrictions. Galicia inflicted limited people to socializing only with members of their own household and ordered non-essential businesses to close at 6 p.m. for three weeks. Regional leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo advised citizens to stay at home from 8 p.m. Valencia and Murcia forbade gatherings of more than two people. Madrid will bring forward a curfew by an hour to 10 p.m. and use drones and extra police to assure compliance.